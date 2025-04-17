Previous
from our April garden... by quietpurplehaze21
8 / 365

from our April garden...

...and in my small vase which I keep in memory of Clare:

tulips in pink and white
a yellow tree peony bloom
a bluebell in white
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
