Previous
from my visit to St Cross... by quietpurplehaze21
11 / 365

from my visit to St Cross...

...the Norman church reflected in the pond in the Master's garden
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a gorgeous soft image.
April 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I love it there. Must revisit, bet it's really pretty at the moment
April 20th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

If you fancied collecting me on the way, I'd stand the coffee and cake at Hundred Men's Hall................
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact