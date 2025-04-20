Sign up
11 / 365
from my visit to St Cross...
...the Norman church reflected in the pond in the Master's garden
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
reflections
,
pond
,
mono
,
st cross
,
norman church
,
master's garden
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a gorgeous soft image.
April 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I love it there. Must revisit, bet it's really pretty at the moment
April 20th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
If you fancied collecting me on the way, I'd stand the coffee and cake at Hundred Men's Hall................
April 20th, 2025
