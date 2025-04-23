Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
spring blossom
- in the Master's garden at St Cross Almshouses
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
13
photos
12
followers
17
following
3% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
blossom
,
garden
,
master
,
almshouses
,
st cross
Anne
ace
How beautiful Hazel, lovely close up shot
April 23rd, 2025
