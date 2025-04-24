a brief encounter

As I walked through the gate into the grounds of the Almshouses, there was Brother Andrew riding towards me. A lovely surprise to see him again.



He was one of my first portraits in my strangers' project - 10 years ago. He had time for me to take a quick photo but told me he was off out for coffee.



When I loaded up the photos to my computer I realised he was probably also out to lunch - look in his front basket.....