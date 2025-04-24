Sign up
14 / 365
a brief encounter
As I walked through the gate into the grounds of the Almshouses, there was Brother Andrew riding towards me. A lovely surprise to see him again.
He was one of my first portraits in my strangers' project - 10 years ago. He had time for me to take a quick photo but told me he was off out for coffee.
When I loaded up the photos to my computer I realised he was probably also out to lunch - look in his front basket.....
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
1
1
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely! And I spotted lunch!
April 24th, 2025
