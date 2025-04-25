Previous
yellow is the colour by quietpurplehaze21
15 / 365

yellow is the colour

The green landscape is interspersed by a scattering of golden fields in the spring. A few dandelions on the edge here too.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Beautiful landscape so reminiscent of Spring Hazel
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact