16 / 365
sugar rush
We stopped en route home from West Dean Gardens to buy a French stick at a little supermarket and somehow these party cupcakes found their way into the basket.
The chocolate ones were the best!
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
16
photos
12
followers
17
following
2
1
365
DSC-RX100M6
22nd April 2025 4:23pm
cupcakes
,
chocolate
,
sugar rush
JackieR
ace
Beautiful selection! Is West Dean looking pretty??
April 26th, 2025
