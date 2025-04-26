Previous
sugar rush by quietpurplehaze21
16 / 365

sugar rush

We stopped en route home from West Dean Gardens to buy a French stick at a little supermarket and somehow these party cupcakes found their way into the basket.

The chocolate ones were the best!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Hazel

JackieR ace
Beautiful selection! Is West Dean looking pretty??
April 26th, 2025  
