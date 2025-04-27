Sign up
17 / 365
pink blossom...
...of the crab apple tree, seen in West Dean Gardens, in the cowslip field
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
17
photos
12
followers
17
following
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
22nd April 2025 12:59pm
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
blossom
,
crab apple
,
west dean
