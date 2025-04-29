Previous
the gate into the water meadows by quietpurplehaze21
18 / 365

the gate into the water meadows

At the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty, a fave place of mine for peace and photography.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I am so looking forward to meeting you there one of these days! Looks beautiful
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact