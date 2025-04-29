Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
the gate into the water meadows
At the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty, a fave place of mine for peace and photography.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
18
photos
12
followers
17
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
17th April 2025 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
hazel
,
gate
,
st cross
,
water meadows
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I am so looking forward to meeting you there one of these days! Looks beautiful
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close