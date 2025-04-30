Sign up
19 / 365
Premium Pink
We are in Weymouth at The Roundhouse for a few days. The cans of G&T in the fridge were a friendly welcome....
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
april
,
seaside
,
selfie
,
weymouth
,
roundhouse
JackieR
ace
Enjoy your stay weather going to be gorgeous. Cheers!
April 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How delightful! We looked at visiting there recently for a weekend. Seeing you in there now reminded me. Looks such a great hotel!
April 30th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
My drink too Hazel! Trouble is it’s a very expensive drink to have out do t you think? The bit of tonic they put in costs a much as a whole bottle!
April 30th, 2025
