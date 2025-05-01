Previous
magnolia in the garden of friends by quietpurplehaze21
20 / 365

magnolia in the garden of friends

I know it should really be lily of the valley for 1st May - but the colour fits!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Hazel

ByBri
Signs of spring beautiful shot..
May 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I like this variety….a bit looser & more free than the waxy ones.
May 1st, 2025  
