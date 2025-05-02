Previous
pulsatilla in a terracotta pot by quietpurplehaze21
21 / 365

pulsatilla in a terracotta pot

There were three, red, white and purple. Only the red survived and flourished from last year...
Ray has now replaced the others.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
