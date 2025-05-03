Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
lily of the valley
It grows down by the shed in the shade in our garden and began early this year. I am late posting it.
Sending all good wishes, as is the tradition in France for May 1st.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Tags
garden
,
shed
,
lily of the valley
,
our garden
,
may 1st
