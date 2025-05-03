Previous
lily of the valley by quietpurplehaze21
lily of the valley

It grows down by the shed in the shade in our garden and began early this year. I am late posting it.

Sending all good wishes, as is the tradition in France for May 1st.
Hazel

Photo Details

