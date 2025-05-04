Previous
the heart of a yellow lily tulip by quietpurplehaze21
23 / 365

the heart of a yellow lily tulip

These tulips - in yellow, white and red - have bloomed for almost all of April.

I've chosen a yellow one for a macro - they are called 'très chic'.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
What a beautiful macro
May 4th, 2025  
@onewing

Babs, thank you! These tulips are the loveliest we have ever planted!
May 4th, 2025  
