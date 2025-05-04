Sign up
the heart of a yellow lily tulip
These tulips - in yellow, white and red - have bloomed for almost all of April.
I've chosen a yellow one for a macro - they are called 'très chic'.
4th May 2025
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
12th April 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
red
,
yellow
,
macro
,
tulips
,
garden
,
très
,
chic'
Babs
ace
What a beautiful macro
May 4th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@onewing
Babs, thank you! These tulips are the loveliest we have ever planted!
May 4th, 2025
Babs, thank you! These tulips are the loveliest we have ever planted!