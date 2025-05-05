Previous
the hawthorn tree by quietpurplehaze21
24 / 365

the hawthorn tree

aka crataegus laevigata rosea flore pleno**
aka Midland Hawthorn

After our daughter Clare died suddenly, we looked for ways to remember her and chose a deep-pink, may-flowering hawthorn tree to plant in our front garden.

Then we thought perhaps that we ourselves would not live to see it flower - but surprisingly it gave some blossom in its first year.

This spring it is a profusion of its rose-like tiny pink blossoms. For us, it references Clare's silversmithing enterprise, 'rose madder', which brought so much creativity and joy into her life.

* one day I shall remember this spelling without needing to check it
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beautiful way to remember her, so appropriate. Fabulous photo too.
May 5th, 2025  
