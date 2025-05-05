the hawthorn tree

aka crataegus laevigata rosea flore pleno**

aka Midland Hawthorn



After our daughter Clare died suddenly, we looked for ways to remember her and chose a deep-pink, may-flowering hawthorn tree to plant in our front garden.



Then we thought perhaps that we ourselves would not live to see it flower - but surprisingly it gave some blossom in its first year.



This spring it is a profusion of its rose-like tiny pink blossoms. For us, it references Clare's silversmithing enterprise, 'rose madder', which brought so much creativity and joy into her life.



* one day I shall remember this spelling without needing to check it