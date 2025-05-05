Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
the hawthorn tree
aka crataegus laevigata rosea flore pleno**
aka Midland Hawthorn
After our daughter Clare died suddenly, we looked for ways to remember her and chose a deep-pink, may-flowering hawthorn tree to plant in our front garden.
Then we thought perhaps that we ourselves would not live to see it flower - but surprisingly it gave some blossom in its first year.
This spring it is a profusion of its rose-like tiny pink blossoms. For us, it references Clare's silversmithing enterprise, 'rose madder', which brought so much creativity and joy into her life.
*
one day I shall remember this spelling without needing to check it
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
24
photos
12
followers
17
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
clare
,
blossom
,
hawthorn
,
rose madder
,
rose-like
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a beautiful way to remember her, so appropriate. Fabulous photo too.
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close