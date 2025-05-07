Previous
the label tells all by quietpurplehaze21
26 / 365

the label tells all

I posted a shot of a pink cercis a few days ago. On that day in the woodland garden I discovered that cercis also comes in white.

It was quite difficult to get a 'clean' shot of it as the light coming through the trees,creating tiny points of bokeh, seemed to compete with the flowers themselves.

This one with its own label was probably the best capture!
