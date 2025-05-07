Sign up
the label tells all
I posted a shot of a pink cercis a few days ago. On that day in the woodland garden I discovered that cercis also comes in white.
It was quite difficult to get a 'clean' shot of it as the light coming through the trees,creating tiny points of bokeh, seemed to compete with the flowers themselves.
This one with its own label was probably the best capture!
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
3
365
DSC-RX100M6
7th May 2025 11:27am
white
light
woodland
bokeh
label
cercis
hilliers
30dw-2025
