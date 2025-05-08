life after - a story for VE Day - 8th May 2025

A small family story for the 80th anniversary of VE day, today 8th May.



On the day in 1945, my dad and his pals, having escaped from the column of PoWs being marched away from the camps, knocked on the door of a nearby house and, explaining that they were English, were cordially invited in by the occupants.



He wrote in his diary:

We made ourselves at home and turned on the radio. That day was Tuesday 8th May 1945 and we heard an announcer say that Mr Churchill would speak at 3 p.m. and the King at 9 p.m. We knew then the war was over.



My dad, after an uncertain few weeks living on his wits, arrived home at last to his wife in the little village of Claydon, Suffolk on May 25th 1945. My sister, Wendy, and I arrived in the next few years.



In my collage: the wedding day photo in 1941, my parents a few years afterwards, my mum on a Suffolk beach with me, and two photos of us children, one on Coronation Day 1953, Wendy dressed as Red Ridng hood in a red crepe cloak, made by our mother, offering her bunch of flowers to our father taking the photo.



How welcome, but how strange it surely seemed, the transition from years at war to this family life................



(I am now the only one remaining to record these memories.)





from: https://flic.kr/p/2r3puri











