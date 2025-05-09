Previous
the front garden at Kingston Lacy by quietpurplehaze21
27 / 365

the front garden at Kingston Lacy

We stopped here en route to Weymouth recently and I thought this would make a half and half this month.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
