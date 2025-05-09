Sign up
27 / 365
the front garden at Kingston Lacy
We stopped here en route to Weymouth recently and I thought this would make a half and half this month.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
28
photos
12
followers
17
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
28th April 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
house
,
tulips
,
garden
,
kingston lacy
,
mayhalf-2025
