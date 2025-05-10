Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
the house Kingston Lacy - another view
A magnificent National Trust property with extensive grounds including a Japanese Garden.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
28
photos
12
followers
17
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
28th April 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
japanese
,
lion
,
facade
,
grounds
,
kingston lacy
