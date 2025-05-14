Sign up
32 / 365
our friend Sylv
We have known Sylv for many years. She came round for a cuppa one day last week, just before her 90th birthday.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
ray
,
double portrait
,
sylv
,
mayhalf-2025
Dianne
ace
A lovely image of your besties.
May 14th, 2025
