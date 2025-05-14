Previous
our friend Sylv by quietpurplehaze21
our friend Sylv

We have known Sylv for many years. She came round for a cuppa one day last week, just before her 90th birthday.

14th May 2025 14th May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Dianne ace
A lovely image of your besties.
May 14th, 2025  
