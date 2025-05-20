Previous
narcissus by quietpurplehaze21
narcissus

white and orange
April flowering
the scent is all

Just sorry I cannot bring to you the all-pervasive perfume of these flowers....
Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
