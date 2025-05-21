Previous
ribes sanguineum by quietpurplehaze21
ribes sanguineum

aka flowering currant, seen in Hilliers Gardens, another of our favourite places
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Babs ace
So pretty
May 21st, 2025  
