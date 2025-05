my artist friend, Don

We had a trip to Winchester yesterday and a lovely surprise to meet Don painting a scene down to the High Street.



He works on commision painting in and around the city and our first meeting years ago was inside Winchester Cathedral where he was busy on a painting of a stained glass window.



Don became one of my first strangers' portraits and now I often meet him out and about. He told me once that he earns less than half the minimum wage for this work and I know he spends days on each commission.



In former life he was an industrial chemist!