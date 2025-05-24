Previous
fruit for breakfast by quietpurplehaze21
42 / 365

fruit for breakfast

- the full English which we ate first was also very nice
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact