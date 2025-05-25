Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
zooming off
This fast B-class inshore lifeboat, and crew, operates out of Weymouth Lifeboat Station alongside Ernest & Mabel seen here:
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze21/365/2025-05-18
We were walking on the bridge across the harbour when we saw it and I used my iPhone on zoom (not its best feature) to quickly capture the shot.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
iphone
,
fast
,
harbour
,
weymouth
,
lifeboat
,
class-b
