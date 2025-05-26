Previous
in the garden by quietpurplehaze21
44 / 365

in the garden

cracks in the wood of a gatepost
a wall of bricks in bokeh

for half and half
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
