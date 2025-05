real and reflected...

... from my significant other half



Yesterday evening, having dropped me off at Winchester Leisure Centre for my hydrotherapy session, Ray amused himself by walking part of the Itchen Way along the river nearby.



He managed 2 miles with no pain, a first for several weeks because of a probem with arthritis in one knee. These cottages reflected in the evening sunlight caught his eye and he had his iPhone with him as usual.



So, altogether, it was a great evening as he's contributing this lovely shot to my efforts for mayhalf-2025