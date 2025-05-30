Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
delphinium flowers and leaves
purple and green
half and half
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
48
photos
19
followers
19
following
13% complete
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
23rd May 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
hazel
,
delphinium
,
mayhalf-2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful half and half
May 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty! I do like delphiniums.
May 30th, 2025
