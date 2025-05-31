Previous
in a purple haze by quietpurplehaze21
49 / 365

in a purple haze

Our wisteria has been exceptional this year and I could not resist posting its photo on the last day of May 2025 even though all the petals are now desiccated and swept up......
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
