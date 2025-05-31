Sign up
49 / 365
in a purple haze
Our wisteria has been exceptional this year and I could not resist posting its photo on the last day of May 2025 even though all the petals are now desiccated and swept up......
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
bokeh
,
wisteria
,
haze
,
dessicated
,
may 2025
