a raft of ducklings by quietpurplehaze21
a raft of ducklings

This new little family on the pond in the Master's garden at The Hospital of St Cross and Noble Poverty were not keen to co-operate with having their photo taken.

But I managed it finally when they settled for a few minutes on the lily pads.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
~*~ Jo ~*~
What a delightful find and capture fav!
June 1st, 2025  
Hazel
@ziggy77

Jo, thanks - I was delighted as you might imagine! Happy new week!
June 1st, 2025  
Marj
Charming !
The young duckling explorers finding their way
June 1st, 2025  
Jo
This is such a fun shot. I’m sure Mum was nearby
June 1st, 2025  
