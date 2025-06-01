Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
a raft of ducklings
This new little family on the pond in the Master's garden at The Hospital of St Cross and Noble Poverty were not keen to co-operate with having their photo taken.
But I managed it finally when they settled for a few minutes on the lily pads.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
4
1
Tags
garden
,
pond
,
ducklings
,
almshouse
,
st cross
,
master's garden 'a raft of ducklings
,
30dw-2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
What a delightful find and capture fav!
June 1st, 2025
Hazel
ace
@ziggy77
Jo, thanks - I was delighted as you might imagine! Happy new week!
June 1st, 2025
Marj
ace
Charming !
The young duckling explorers finding their way
June 1st, 2025
Jo
ace
This is such a fun shot. I’m sure Mum was nearby
June 1st, 2025
