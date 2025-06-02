Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
cercis aka redbud aka Judas tree
- in the woodland at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, a favourite place of ours to walk and take photos - sometimes eat lunch...
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
51
photos
19
followers
19
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
7th May 2025 12:04pm
Tags
woodland
,
bokeh
,
gardens
,
redbud
,
cercis
,
judas tree
,
hilliers
,
30dw-2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… very pretty
June 2nd, 2025
