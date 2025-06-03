Previous
a place to sit by quietpurplehaze21
52 / 365

a place to sit

Ray is in the woodland rhododendron garden at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
