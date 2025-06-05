Sign up
54 / 365
a place to sit....
.... and admire the colour
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
54
photos
19
followers
19
following
14% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
7th May 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
seat
,
sit
,
rhododendron
,
hilliers
Anne
ace
Oh, I would love to sit there! Your photo oozes peace and calm
June 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks idyllic
June 5th, 2025
