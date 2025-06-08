Previous
roses grow on you by quietpurplehaze21
roses grow on you

We had a trip to the Rose Garden at Southsea today.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
@quietpurplehaze21
Jo ace
So beautiful
June 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty & I remember the advert that that line came from.
June 8th, 2025  
Anne ace
So delicate, lovely rose Hazel
June 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous roses…
June 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
June 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love this climbing rose, just perfect.
June 8th, 2025  
