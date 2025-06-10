Sign up
59 / 365
bowl of beauty
- this peony reliably appears in our garden each summer, seen here after a shower of rain
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
peony
,
our garden 'bowl of beauty
