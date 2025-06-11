meeting strangers: Michael

Enjoying a leisurely stroll along Southsea prom, I was suddenly aware of a slight hesitation on Ray's part and then saw a man with a very friendly face put his hand on Ray's shoulder and say that he was pleased he had found us, the first people he could 'overtake' - and then explained he had recently received a whole knee replacement.We stopped to chat and learned that he had a similar op for the other knee a year ago. It did not take too long for me to ask if he would like to have his photo taken, explaining my love of photography and my project for strangers' portraits and stories.He was enthusiastic and told me: 'You have made my day' going on to say that in very recent years he had lost his wife, and then a daughter and was at 'rock bottom'. It was evident that also losing his little dog just before Christmas had been a hard blow. I asked about it, and he showed me a photo on his phone: a miniature English Bull terrier.Introductions made, we organised the photos: I asked Michael to stand with the sea as the background but please not to step backwards and fall off the prom...(motherly habits!) After the first shot, he adopted the thumbs-up pose which I liked. I took a few photos, remembered the portrait mode on my iPhone so took a few more. (At home loading up the shots to my computer, I could not see any difference in the quality.) **Michael was very pleased to be offered photos, which I have now sent. I asked about his family and found he has 31 grandchildren, great grandchildren being included in this figure. I believe I've remembered correctly that it is his eldest daughter who has three little girls and then gave birth to boy triplets.We parted company, Michael setting off along the prom and we soon turned off into the Rose Garden, our destination. I wish him much good steady walking.**this shot taken on portrait mode, to see one which was not: