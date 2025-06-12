Previous
summer flowers in Chichester Cathedral by quietpurplehaze21
summer flowers in Chichester Cathedral

We visited for the lunchtime concert. This week a Saxophone Quartet played pieces ranging from Thomas Tallis to a modern piece entitled (and which sounded like) Electric Aeroplanes.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a beautiful display, someone is a talented flower arranger.
June 12th, 2025  
ByBri
A fabulous display..
June 12th, 2025  
