Previous
61 / 365
summer flowers in Chichester Cathedral
We visited for the lunchtime concert. This week a Saxophone Quartet played pieces ranging from Thomas Tallis to a modern piece entitled (and which sounded like) Electric Aeroplanes.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
61
photos
21
followers
20
following
16% complete
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
10th June 2025 12:56pm
Tags
cathedral
,
flowers
,
concert
,
summer
,
saxophone
,
chichester
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a beautiful display, someone is a talented flower arranger.
June 12th, 2025
ByBri
A fabulous display..
June 12th, 2025
