No stranger - Brother Andrew by quietpurplehaze21
62 / 365

No stranger - Brother Andrew

As I left Hundred Men's Hall at St Cross after a recent visit, Brother Andrew arrived on his motability scooter.

We passed the time of day, including me asking for yet another portrait. (Brother Andrew was one of my early stranger portraits and we have met by chance often since.)

I asked how he was and he told me 'Fine' and then quickly said 'No' explaining that he had recently spent 14 hours in A&E after a fall - but that he was 'in good spirits' still which we both agreed was the most important.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Hazel

Beverley ace
Lovely portrait. He’s wearing a very beautiful brooch… looks very cool with his scarf.
June 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
He looks very happy
June 13th, 2025  
