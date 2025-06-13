No stranger - Brother Andrew

As I left Hundred Men's Hall at St Cross after a recent visit, Brother Andrew arrived on his motability scooter.



We passed the time of day, including me asking for yet another portrait. (Brother Andrew was one of my early stranger portraits and we have met by chance often since.)



I asked how he was and he told me 'Fine' and then quickly said 'No' explaining that he had recently spent 14 hours in A&E after a fall - but that he was 'in good spirits' still which we both agreed was the most important.