63 / 365
in Hundred Men's Hall
I love the old windows in Hundred Men's Hall. The cross above this one is the Jerusalem Cross
It is associated with The Hospital of St. Cross, (as in the sense of hospitality) founded in 1136.
At any one time, 25 Brothers reside here.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
window
,
st cross
,
hundred men's hall
