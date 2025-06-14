Previous
in Hundred Men's Hall
in Hundred Men's Hall

I love the old windows in Hundred Men's Hall. The cross above this one is the Jerusalem Cross

It is associated with The Hospital of St. Cross, (as in the sense of hospitality) founded in 1136.

At any one time, 25 Brothers reside here.
Hazel

