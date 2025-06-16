Sign up
65 / 365
by the garden fence
- this year the foxgloves have self-seeded all over the garden
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
hazel
,
garden
,
foxgloves
,
self-seeded
,
30dw-2025
JackieR
ace
My one foxglove had flowers all around the stem, most weird? Lovely DoF and colour
June 16th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That is odd! Ray considers them on a par with weeds!!
June 16th, 2025
That is odd! Ray considers them on a par with weeds!!