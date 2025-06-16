Previous
by the garden fence by quietpurplehaze21
by the garden fence

- this year the foxgloves have self-seeded all over the garden
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
JackieR ace
My one foxglove had flowers all around the stem, most weird? Lovely DoF and colour
June 16th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

That is odd! Ray considers them on a par with weeds!!
June 16th, 2025  
