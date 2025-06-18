Previous
poppy with raindrops by quietpurplehaze21
67 / 365

poppy with raindrops

- in the flower bed in the Master's Garden at the almshouse
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautifully captured
June 18th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful red ones. My first one out today & it’s yellow…..not my favourite colour!
June 18th, 2025  
