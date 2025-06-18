Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
poppy with raindrops
- in the flower bed in the Master's Garden at the almshouse
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th June 2025 10:33am
Tags
red
,
flower
,
poppy
,
raindrops
,
master's garden
,
30dw-2025
Jo
ace
Beautifully captured
June 18th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful red ones. My first one out today & it’s yellow…..not my favourite colour!
June 18th, 2025
