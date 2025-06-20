Previous
love me in red by quietpurplehaze21
69 / 365

love me in red

- a bright dahlia in the border of the Master's Garden at St Cross
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Humming "Lady in Red" now......pretty flower
June 20th, 2025  
