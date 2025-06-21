Previous
Mr Maine Coon by quietpurplehaze21
70 / 365

Mr Maine Coon

A free spirit, who lives in a nearby street and regards our garden as part of his kingdom. I met him down by our stream.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Like a gorgeous mini lion ❤️
June 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's very handsome
June 21st, 2025  
