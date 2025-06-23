Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
an English vineyard
We came across this scene in the village of Hambledon. Vines grow on the chalky-rich soil of Windmill Down - chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier - for sparkling wine.
I am sure it's very nice, but it's way past our idea of a price for a bottle of wine!
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
vineyard
,
vines
,
hambledon
,
windmill down
,
sparkiing wine
