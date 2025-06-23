Previous
an English vineyard by quietpurplehaze21
an English vineyard

We came across this scene in the village of Hambledon. Vines grow on the chalky-rich soil of Windmill Down - chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier - for sparkling wine.

I am sure it's very nice, but it's way past our idea of a price for a bottle of wine!
