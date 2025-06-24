Sign up
73 / 365
summertime
- a walk around the local small market town of Bishops Waltham
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
summertime
hanging basket
open window
bishops waltham
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Looking up at hanging baskets this time of year is always lovely
June 24th, 2025
