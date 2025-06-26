Sign up
75 / 365
Mr and Mrs Snowy Owl...
...sit on our deck in our back garden/yard all year round and in the summer have their very own pot of planted bedding
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
5
5
1
365
iPhone 12 mini
20th June 2025 3:21pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
owls
,
cogwheel
,
snowy owls
,
summer bedding
Beverley
ace
They are soo cute…beautiful display
June 26th, 2025
