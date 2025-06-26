Previous
Mr and Mrs Snowy Owl... by quietpurplehaze21
75 / 365

Mr and Mrs Snowy Owl...

...sit on our deck in our back garden/yard all year round and in the summer have their very own pot of planted bedding
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Beverley ace
They are soo cute…beautiful display
June 26th, 2025  
