a rose called Compassion by quietpurplehaze21
76 / 365

a rose called Compassion

Ray took a cutting from this rose bush which climbs on our back garden wall.

It could not wait to be planted out and flowered in its little pot.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous… love the colour
June 27th, 2025  
