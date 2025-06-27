Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
a rose called Compassion
Ray took a cutting from this rose bush which climbs on our back garden wall.
It could not wait to be planted out and flowered in its little pot.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
wall
,
rosebush
,
compassion
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous… love the colour
June 27th, 2025
