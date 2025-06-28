Previous
white poppies by quietpurplehaze21
white poppies

We used to have these in our garden but one year they did not appear and I have never seen any since.

Until I found these in a public garden. I believe they are called Royal Wedding.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Beverley ace
Nice find…
June 28th, 2025  
