Previous
77 / 365
white poppies
We used to have these in our garden but one year they did not appear and I have never seen any since.
Until I found these in a public garden. I believe they are called Royal Wedding.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
1
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
5
1
1
365
iPhone 12 mini
15th May 2025 12:28pm
Public
white
macro
hazel
three
poppies
royal wedding
white poppies
Beverley
ace
Nice find…
June 28th, 2025
