Previous
79 / 365
orange with touches of purple
bright helenium in the Centenary Border at Hilliers Gardens
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
21% complete
Views
3
365
purple
orange
helenium
hilliers
