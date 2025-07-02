Previous
'twister' by quietpurplehaze21
80 / 365

'twister'

Ray bought this new(ish) variety of agapanthus for the garden, not blue or white, but a mix of the two colours.

It's just opening its buds in the pot on the deck.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is delightful, I love the shapes and colours
July 2nd, 2025  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

We found it in an agapanthus nursery in the New Forest....
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact