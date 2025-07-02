Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
'twister'
Ray bought this new(ish) variety of agapanthus for the garden, not blue or white, but a mix of the two colours.
It's just opening its buds in the pot on the deck.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
80
photos
23
followers
20
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
30th June 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
twister
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is delightful, I love the shapes and colours
July 2nd, 2025
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
We found it in an agapanthus nursery in the New Forest....
July 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
We found it in an agapanthus nursery in the New Forest....