the two of us by quietpurplehaze21
the two of us

We had a wonderful flower-filled sunshiney day out at West Dean Gardens with our friends Gill and Chris yesterday.

As we left Chris asked if he could take our photo outside the entrance.

So here we are - and I've had a good quiet chuckle posting it, thinking that we look as if we are propping each other up - which of course we have been doing for the last nearly 55 years..............
