83 / 365
the two of us
We had a wonderful flower-filled sunshiney day out at West Dean Gardens with our friends Gill and Chris yesterday.
As we left Chris asked if he could take our photo outside the entrance.
So here we are - and I've had a good quiet chuckle posting it, thinking that we look as if we are propping each other up - which of course we have been doing for the last nearly 55 years..............
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
hazel
,
ray
,
55 years
,
west dean
